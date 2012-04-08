UPDATE 1-Thousands of AT&T workers to stay on job as talks continue

NEW YORK, April 8 More than 40,000 employees at
AT&T Inc will keep working under the terms of an expired
labor contract while their union continues negotiations with the
telephone company, averting a potentially costly strike for now.
The workers in AT&T's traditional wireline telephone
business and some other units voted recently to give their
union, the Communications Workers of America, authority to call
a strike ahead of the expiration of four separate labor
contracts at midnight local time April 7.
AT&T, whose total workforce is roughly 256,000, is looking
to trim worker benefits to cut costs in its wireline business,
which has declined rapidly in recent years. But the union says
AT&T is seeking too many concessions. In particular, it says
that AT&T wants to significantly increase healthcare costs for
workers.
At midnight eastern time April 7, contracts expired for
almost 10,000 workers, including almost 6,000 so-called legacy
AT&T workers in various states and about 4,000 workers in the
eastern United States.
The union said just after midnight eastern time on Saturday
that it made "some progress" but had "a lot of ground yet to
cover" to reach agreement with the company. At midnight central
time, a contract covering thousands more AT&T workers in the
midwest region expired. AT&T said that the midwest contract
covers 13,000 people while the union said it covers 15,000.
At midnight Pacific time, a fourth contract that the union
said covered about 18,000 workers in western states such as
California and Nevada also expired. Negotiations were continuing
in that region as well, according to a union statement.
AT&T said the negotiations reflected "the spirit of the
longstanding relationship" between AT&T and the union.
Last August, AT&T's rival, Verizon Communications,
had to cope with a two-week strike after contracts expired for
45,000 workers. Roughly eight months later, Verizon is still
negotiating with unions for a new contract.
AT&T has been negotiating with the CWA on the four contracts
since February. Contracts covering another 30,000 AT&T wireline
workers expire in coming months, the company said.
The last time AT&T faced a big strike was in 2004 when
100,000 workers walked out for four days on the company, which
was then known as SBC Communications. SBC changed its name to
AT&T Inc after it bought AT&T Corp in 2005.