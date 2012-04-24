版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 19:46 BJT

AT&T quarterly profit rises on higher margins

April 24 AT&T Inc reported a higher quarterly profit, driven by a more than 27 percent rise in wireless margins.

Net attributable income rose to $3.6 billion, or 60 cents per share, from $3.4 billion, or 57 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenue rose nearly 2 percent to $31.8 billion.

The No. 2 U.S. mobile provider added 187,000 subscribers in the quarter, compared with expectations for 193,000 from six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Its bigger rival, Verizon Wireless, reported 501,000 net additions last week.

