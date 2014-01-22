版本:
UPDATE 1-AT&T sees gain of about $7.6 bln in fourth quarter

Jan 22 AT&T Inc said it expects to record a non-cash, pre-tax gain of about $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter from its pensions and post-employment benefit plans.

The gain will not affect its operating results or margins in the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company said in a regulatory filing. ()

AT&T said the gain included asset gains, which were about $3.2 billion above its assumed rate of return of 7.75 percent.

The company said it expects to record a charge of about $500 million related to employee termination and other employee-related charges.

AT&T is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Jan 28.

AT&T shares were flat in trading after the bell. They closed at $33.34 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
