AT&T says fixed New York software related outage

NEW YORK Aug 4 AT&T Inc (T.N) said some New
York customers had voice service outages on Thursday morning
because of a software problem that occurred during "routine
maintenance activities."
The No. 2 U.S. mobile provider, which has long been
criticized for service problems in the city, said mid-morning
that it had fixed a problem which caused voice service
disruption for some customers in the three city boroughs of
Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan and in neighboring Long Island.
Earlier in the day, AT&T had sent a statement saying only
that it had problems with its third generation (3G) voice
network in Long Island.
The company, which is looking to become the biggest U.S.
wireless provider through an acquisition of T-Mobile USA, said
it had moved some voice customers on its 3G network to its
older second generation (2G) network to restore their service
while it worked on the problem.
