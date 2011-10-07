版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 8日 星期六 07:20 BJT

UPDATE 1-AT&T seeing "extraordinary demand" for new iPhone

Oct 7 AT&T (T.N) said on Friday it has seen "extraordinary demand" for Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) latest iPhone with over 200,000 pre-orders in the first 12 hours.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 4S, which was unveiled on Tuesday, started Oct. 7. The latest smartphone from Apple left Wall Street and fans wishing for more than a souped-up version of last year's device, at a time of heightened competition from rival smartphone makers. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐