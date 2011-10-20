UPDATE 4-AT&T revenue falls short, promises stronger Q4

* Q3 Rev $31.48 bln vs Street view $31.60 bln
* Q3 sub adds 319,000 hurt by iPhone wait
* AT&T boasts 1 mln iPhone 4S activations
* sees Q4 ARPU improvement, margins under pressure
* AT&T shares fall 0.7 pct
By Sinead Carew
Oct 20 AT&T Inc's (T.N) quarterly revenue fell
short of Wall Street estimates, as wireless customers spent
less than expected ahead of the introduction of the latest
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhone.
But AT&T expects subscriber service revenue to recover this
quarter due to strong sales of smartphones such as the iPhone,
which boosts data service revenue.
Customers held back on purchases of new smartphones in the
third quarter, in favor of the new iPhone 4S, which was
introduced on earlier this month.
"The primary driver of ARPU (average revenue per customer)
in Q3 was slower smartphone growth. As smartphone growth
continues in Q4 we expect (ARPU) growth to pick up," Ralph de
la Vega, the head of AT&T's mobile business, told analysts on a
conference call.
AT&T faces a difficult balance between profit margins and
revenue. While iPhone sales boost AT&T's subscriber numbers and
revenue, they also eat into its profits as the company heavily
subsidizes it to get customers to commit to contracts.
Since the iPhone 4S didn't launch until after the quarter
was over, this reduced third-quarter subsidies while it boosted
AT&T's profit margins for the quarter.
Stifel Nicolaus analyst Chris King said AT&T's
third-quarter ARPU of $63.69 missed his $64.50 expectation. But
its 43.7 percent profit margin from wireless services was well
ahead of his expectation for 41.9 percent.
AT&T executives promised a "significant" increase in
smartphone sales boosting fourth quarter revenue growth, albeit
at the expense of profit margins.
BUSINESS GROWTH
Chief Financial Officer John Stephens declined to discuss
how far he expects margins to fall this quarter.
He was more focused on AT&T's sequential increase in
quarterly revenue from business customers of its wireline
service for the first time in three years. Stephens said he was
"very optimistic" this trend would continue. That segment
represents 29 percent of the company's overall revenue.
"The fact we grew sequential revenue in wireline business
this quarter. That is important," he told Reuters. "The fact I
sold a few less handsets in Q3 ... that's no big deal because
I'm going to sell those handsets in the fourth quarter."
But Stephens conceded that the economy is a challenge.
"Bad debts are at a very low rate but the economy is still
very difficult," he said citing weak housing starts as well as
employment numbers. "We've got to get people jobs."
Mizuho analyst Michael Nelson said that AT&T's results --
the first of its peers to be published this quarter -- will
likely be followed by similar wireless trends at rivals such as
Verizon Wireless and Sprint Nextel (S.N).
"In this quarter what you're going to see not just from
AT&T but from other carriers is purchase delays ahead of the
iPhone launch," Nelson said.
AT&T said activated 1 million customers of the latest Apple
phone, the iPhone 4S, as of Tuesday. Orders for the device
started on Oct. 7, after the end of the third quarter.
This marked the most successful iPhone launch yet,
according to AT&T, which has been heavily dependent on iPhone
sales for customer additions since 2007. For more than 3 years
AT&T had exclusive rights to sell iPhones, but it now shares
the market with Verizon Wireless and Sprint.
AT&T added 319,000 subscribers in the quarter, compared
with the median expectation for 311,000 from nine analysts
contacted by Reuters.
The company is preparing a court battle to fight for
regulatory approval to buy T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche
Telekom (DTEGn.DE). Executives did not provide an update except
to say that the company still hopes it can win approval.
It reported a drop in operating revenue to $31.48 billion
from $31.58 billion in the year-ago quarter, and was shy of
analyst expectations for revenue of $31.60 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AT&T's profit of $3.6 billion, or 61 cents per share that
was in line with Wall Street expectations. It compared with a
profit of $12.32 billion or $2.07 per share in the same quarter
the year before, when it had a big gain from an asset sale.
AT&T shares were down 22 cents at $28.87 in early afternoon
trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
