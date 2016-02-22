AT&T to invest $10 billion to bolster global enterprise services

BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources Inc announces increase to issuer bid
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
NEW YORK Feb 21 AT&T Inc will invest about $10 billion in its global business solutions division, as it seeks to boost the unit that offers services such as wireless connectivity, cloud storage and security to companies, the wireless provider said on Sunday.
Last month, AT&T said it expects its overall capital expenditure in 2016 to total $22 billion. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company said revenue in its business solutions unit fell 2.7 percent from a year ago to $18.2 billion, driven in part by lower equipment revenue and pressure from foreign exchange rates. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock