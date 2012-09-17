版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 17:15 BJT

AT&T says set sales record for iPhone 5

Sept 17 U.S. mobile provider AT&T said it set a sales record with Apple's iPhone 5 over the weekend, making it the fastest-selling iPhone the company has ever offered.

Customers ordered more iPhones from AT&T than any previous model both on its first day of preorders and over the weekend, the company said on Monday.

AT&T did not provide the number of iPhones sold.

The company said iPhone 5 was still available for preorder and would go on sale from Sept. 21 in AT&T retail stores.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐