AT&T says set sales record for iPhone 5

Sept 17 U.S. mobile provider AT&T said it set a sales record with Apple's iPhone 5 over the weekend, making it the fastest-selling iPhone the company has ever offered.

Customers ordered more iPhones from AT&T than any previous model both on its first day of preorders and over the weekend, the company said on Monday.

AT&T did not provide the number of iPhones sold.

The company said iPhone 5 was still available for preorder and would go on sale from Sept. 21 in AT&T retail stores.