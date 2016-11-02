U.S. sues DIRECTV for illegal information trading during Dodgers talks

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against DIRECTV alleging that the company acted as a ringleader to unlawfully swap information between it and three competitors regarding negotiations aimed at showing Dodgers baseball games in the Los Angeles area.
The department said DIRECTV exchanged information with rivals Cox Communications, Charter Communications and AT&T, which now owns DIRECTV, to win bargaining leverage and to reduce the risk they would lose customers if they decided not to carry the pricey cable station.
Much of Los Angeles was unable to watch the Dodgers play for the past three seasons, the Justice Department said.
AT&T completed its acquisition of DIRECTV last year. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
