AT&T extends contract for 7,000 workers

NEW YORK, July 13 AT&T Inc has agreed to a one-year extension for a labor contract covering nearly 7,000 workers even as it continues negotiations for thousands more workers.

The extension until June 22, 2013 of the contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers came without any changes to the existing terms, AT&T said on Friday.

AT&T has been in negotiations for months with another labor union, the Communications Workers of America. CWA Contracts covering 40,000 workers expired at Midnight, April 7, with no agreement.