AT&T makes public terms of labor agreement in Southeast region

* Agreement includes wage increase in each year of contract
* Includes 1 pct pension band increase in each year of
contract
Aug 8 AT&T Inc disclosed the terms of its
tentative labor agreement with the Communications Workers of
America in its Southeast region.
According to the tentative agreement, which was signed
earlier this week, general wages of the covered employees would
increase 2.25 percent in the first year, 2.75 percent in the
second year, and 3 percent in the third year of the contract.
The tentative agreement covers more than 22,000 landline
employees in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana,
Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
AT&T, which has a total workforce of 252,330 people, has
been in negotiations for months with labor unions to cut costs
in its landline business, which has declined rapidly in recent
years.
AT&T is still in negotiations with the CWA for several labor
contracts. On Tuesday, the company said local union leaders in
California, Nevada and Connecticut began strike action over
labor contracts.
The agreement also calls for a 1 percent pension band
increase in each year of the contract for most current employees
and a modest increases in employee contributions towards
healthcare plans provided by the company.
AT&T shares had closed at $37.43 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.