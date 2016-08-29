Appeals court dismisses FTC lawsuit against AT&T for data throttling

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
WASHINGTON Aug 29 An appeals court in California on Monday dismissed the U.S. government's lawsuit accusing AT&T Inc of reducing Internet speeds for customers whose data use exceeded certain levels even though they had bought unlimited plans.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said it reversed the district court's denial of AT&T's motion to dismiss the "data-throttling" lawsuit.
The Federal Trade Commission sued AT&T in October 2014, saying the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier's throttling of Internet feeds was deceptive. In some cases, data speeds were slowed by nearly 90 percent, the lawsuit said.
Neither the FTC nor AT&T immediately replied to requests for comment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.