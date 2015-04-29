AT&T fires executive after lawsuit alleging racial discrimination

April 29 AT&T Inc fired the president of
its U-Verse business, after an African American female employee
filed a racial discrimination lawsuit.
In her lawsuit against Aaron Slator, AT&T and its CEO,
Knoyme King alleged she was racially harassed during her
employment at the company, the National Association for African
American Owned Media said on Monday.
"Aaron Slator has been terminated. There is no place for
demeaning behavior within AT&T and we regret the action was not
taken earlier," AT&T said in an email on Wednesday.
Slator had asked a former African-American female assistant
to copy racist photos and texts, including a photo with young
African children smiling and dancing, captioned "It's Friday 'N'
Word", the lawsuit alleged.
The former assistant had complained to the company about
Slator.
The U-verse business offers Internet bundles with TV,
telephone and broadband services.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)