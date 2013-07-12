版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 13日 星期六

AT&T to buy Leap Wireless for $1.19 bln in cash

July 12 AT&T Inc said it would buy wireless service provider Leap Wireless International Inc for $1.19 billion in cash.

AT&T will offer $15 per Leap share, a premium of 88 percent to Leap's Friday closing price of $7.98.
