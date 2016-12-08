版本:
中国
2016年 12月 9日

AT&T names new head of Mexico unit

MEXICO CITY Dec 8 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc on Thursday said it had named Kelly King the new chief executive of its Mexico business.

King, who was previously the president of the consumer mobile division in twelve U.S. states, will replace Thaddeus Arroyo, according to a company statement.

Arroyo will become CEO of the Business Solutions and International unit. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

