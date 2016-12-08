UPDATE 1-AT&T says vice chairman de la Vega to retire

(Adds details on de la Vega and Arroyo)
By Malathi Nayak and Christine Murray
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK Dec 8 AT&T Inc Vice
Chairman Ralph de la Vega, who played a critical role in
bringing the iPhone to the U.S. market, will retire on Dec. 31,
a spokesman for the wireless carrier said on Thursday.
De la Vega, 65, who is CEO of AT&T's Business Solutions and
International unit, will be succeeded by Thaddeus Arroyo, who
heads AT&T's Mexico operations, AT&T spokesman Fletcher Cook
said.
Kelly King, who was previously the president of the consumer
mobile division in 12 U.S. states, will replace Arroyo as chief
executive of its Mexico business, according to a company
statement.
AT&T bought Mexico wireless carriers Iusacell and Nextel
Mexico last year to expand its footprint in Latin America. It
has been integrating the two companies' networks to face off
against Carlos Slim's America Movil, the dominant
carrier in that region.
De la Vega will leave after a 42-year run at AT&T, where he
led the company's launch of the first iPhone from Apple Inc
through an exclusive partnership. He has also held
other executive roles in the telecom industry, including that of
chief operating officer of Cingular Wireless and president of
BellSouth Latin America.
In January last year, AT&T picked Arroyo to lead the network
and business expansion of its Mexico operations. He has
previously held roles such as president of technology
development and chief information officer at AT&T.
(Reporting by Christine Murray in Mexico and Malathi Nayak in
New ; Editing by Dan Grebler)