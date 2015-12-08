UPDATE 1-AT&T CEO hints at launching mobile video streaming service

(Adds executive comments, details on DirecTV and Latin America)
By Malathi Nayak and Supantha Mukherjee
Dec 8 AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall
Stephenson on Tuesday hinted at launching a mobile video
streaming service as early as January to target price-conscious
U.S. viewers who don't currently have pay-TV subscriptions.
AT&T is interested in putting together a content bundle that
can be viewed on a smaller screen, or to a single screen in a
home that's not set-top box-driven, Stephenson said.
"It is something we are pursuing very, very aggressively and
you should assume that we will be doing something in the market
with that," he said at the UBS Global Media and Communications
Conference in New York.
There are about 30 million homes in the United States that
do not have pay-TV subscriptions, he added.
AT&T is looking for new revenue streams as the wireless
market stagnates. The online video market is a competitive space
with established players such as Netflix Inc and Dish
Network Corp and new entrants like Verizon
Communications rushing to service viewers who consume video on
mobile devices.
With the $48.5 billion purchase of satellite TV operator
DirecTV in July, AT&T became the No. 1 U.S. pay-TV company with
over 26 million U.S. subscribers. The acquisition also gave AT&T
the ability to leverage DirecTV's relationships and agreements
with content providers to get mobile video streaming rights.
AT&T has already acquired rights to stream content to mobile
devices for various premium cable channels such as Showtime and
will deploy 40 megahertz of contiguous spectrum to relay content
over its network, Stephenson said.
"We think we have about as robust an entertainment portfolio
of content for our customers as any OTT (over-the-top) provider
out there," he said.
To grow revenue, AT&T has expanded in Mexico after the
recent purchase of the third- and fourth-largest wireless
carriers in that country. Moreover, the acquisition of DirecTV
has given the U.S. wireless provider a foothold in Latin
America, a region that holds growth potential in pay television
and mobile broadband.
AT&T is in no rush to sell its Latin America assets or enter
strategic deals given the economic uncertainty in that region,
Stephenson said.
"This is not the best time to even consider doing a deal
..because of the stressed valuations as a result of the economic
and currency situation....There's no sense of urgency about it,"
he said.
(Editing by Maju Samuel and Alistair Bell)