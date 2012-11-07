AT&T to invest $14 bln to expand wireless, wireline networks

NEW YORK Nov 7 AT&T Inc said on Wednesday that it would invest an additional $14 billion over three years to expand its wireless and wireline networks.

The company said that it would spend another $8 billion on its wireless network and $6 billion on its wireline network and that total capital spending would be $22 billion for each of the next three years.

Under the plan, it would upgrade its wireline network with fiber to reach another 1 million business customers. It forecast earnings per share growth in the mid-single digit percentage range for the next three years.