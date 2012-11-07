AT&T to invest $14 bln to expand wireless, wireline networks

MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Sycomore, Commerzbank, J. Safra Sarasin
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK Nov 7 AT&T Inc said on Wednesday that it would invest an additional $14 billion over three years to expand its wireless and wireline networks.
The company said that it would spend another $8 billion on its wireless network and $6 billion on its wireline network and that total capital spending would be $22 billion for each of the next three years.
Under the plan, it would upgrade its wireline network with fiber to reach another 1 million business customers. It forecast earnings per share growth in the mid-single digit percentage range for the next three years.
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Hanlon - Announced a new agreement with Morningstar Inc for Morningstar's ByAllAccounts on Hanlon's Wealth Platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 revenue $4.7 million versus $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: