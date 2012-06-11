版本:
New Issue- AT&T Inc sells $2 bln 2-part notes

June 11 AT&T Inc sold $2 billion of notes
in two parts, including a re-opening of a 3.00 percent note
issue, said market sources on Monday.	
    Citigroup, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: AT&T INC 	
 	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $1.15 BLN   COUPON 1.7 PCT     MATURITY    06/01/2017	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.806   FIRST PAY   12/01/2012 	
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 1.741 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/14/2012	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 105 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $850 MLN    COUPON 3 PCT       MATURITY    02/15/2022	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100.432  FIRST PAY   08/15/2012	
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 2.948 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/14/2012	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 135 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

