New Issue- AT&T Inc sells $2 bln 2-part notes

June 11 AT&T Inc sold $2 billion of notes in two parts, including a re-opening of a 3.00 percent note issue, said market sources on Monday. Citigroup, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AT&T INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.15 BLN COUPON 1.7 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.806 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.741 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/14/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $850 MLN COUPON 3 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100.432 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.948 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/14/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS