AT&T CEO: met European officials, NSA affair affecting business

NEW YORK Jan 28 AT&T Inc Chief Executive
Randall Stephenson met with several European officials last week
to discuss the U.S. spying scandal, which is affecting the
telecommunications company's business, he said on Tuesday.
Some European reports had speculated that Stephenson's
meetings in Europe were focused on AT&T ambitions to buy
Vodafone Group Plc.
Stephenson declined to comment on mergers and acquisitions
beyond a statement AT&T made on Monday that it did not intend to
bid for Vodafone.
But he commented on the effect on his company's business
after former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden exposed
widespread surveillance by the National Security Agency.
"We've had some business impacts from the NSA," he told
investors during the company's quarterly earnings call. "Its
affecting our ongoing business today irrespective of anything
that might relate to M&A."
Stephenson said he met with several policy and
administration officials in Europe.
AT&T said on Monday that its statement, which followed
months of speculation about a possible takeover offer for
Vodafone by the U.S. company, came in response to a request from
the British government.