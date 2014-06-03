AT&T raises full-year revenue outlook for second time

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hover near 2-year highs on U.S. optimism, euro steady
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
June 3 AT&T Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast for a second time, citing strong growth in its wireless business.
The No. 2 U.S. telecom services provider said on Tuesday it now expects full-year revenue to increase 5 percent, compared with its prior forecast of 4 percent.
Net subscriber additions to the company's wireless services are expected to exceed 800,000 in the second quarter, it said.
AT&T reaffirmed its full-year forecast for adjusted profit, margins, capital expenditure and free cash flow.
The company, which is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 23, said it expects to report sales of about 3.2 million AT&T Next smartphones in the current quarter.
AT&T shares were down 0.4 percent at $35.29 in trading before the bell. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.