UPDATE 3-AT&T shares buoyed by DirecTV Now subscriber numbers

Jan 20 AT&T Inc said it added more than
200,000 paying subscribers to DirecTV Now in what industry
observers called a strong launch of the streaming television
service introduced in November.
The wireless carrier also said it would record a pretax loss
of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter after lowering the
assumed discount rates used to measure pension and
post-retirement plan obligations.
The loss will not affect operating results in its various
divisions and will be included as an adjustment in its
fourth-quarter report scheduled for release on Wednesday, AT&T
said.
The company also said that it added 900,000 branded U.S.
wireless subscribers in the fourth quarter.
Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche said in a note that
both the DirecTV and wireless numbers were a "net positive," and
the DirecTV Now additions appeared to be ahead of expectations.
Shares of AT&T were up 1.3 percent at $41.55 in afternoon
New York Stock Exchange trading.
AT&T acquired DirecTV for $48.5 billion in 2015, making it
the largest U.S. pay-TV operator, to diversify into the media
and entertainment business.
The company is counting on the mobile video market for new
revenue as wireless companies struggle to increase sales in an
oversaturated cellular phone market. AT&T introduced DirecTV Now
at prices ranging from $35 a month for more than 60 channels to
$70 for more than 120 channels.
Barclays analyst Amir Rozwadowski said in a note that the
subscriber figures might indicate customers are dropping their
cable packages in favor of DirecTV Now.
While the higher-than-expected subscriber numbers could be a
result of initial price promotions, he said, "we do believe
cable likely saw churn step up."
If the pressure continues, Rozwadowski said cable providers
might see more urgency to enter the wireless business and offer
bundles comparable with those like AT&T's DirecTV Now plus
unlimited wireless package.
On Friday, AT&T was not the only company to record
pension-related charges. Ford Motor Co said it would
record a pretax loss of about $3 billion for its pensions in
2016.
A year ago, AT&T said it expected to record a pretax gain of
about $2.2 billion related to pensions and post-employment
benefit plans after raising its discount rates.
