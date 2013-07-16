UPDATE 2-AT&T follows T-Mobile US with more frequent device upgrades

By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, July 16 AT&T Inc customers will
be able to upgrade phones once a year instead of waiting two
years under a new option that involves monthly device payments
as AT&T defends itself against challenges from T-Mobile US
.
AT&T's latest offering, which will not require upfront
device fees, comes as the No. 2 U.S. mobile provider strives to
regain the market share it has been losing to market leader
Verizon Wireless, and to fight back against tougher competition
from smaller rivals like fourth-ranked T-Mobile US.
Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc, is also expected to launch a
similar offer in August, according to a Droid Life blog report.
Verizon Wireless declined to comment.
Shares in T-Mobile US fell 3.8 percent and shares in No. 3
U.S. mobile provider Sprint Corp fell 3.6 percent after
the news on Tuesday.
AT&T's offer, which will be available July 26, appeared to
be a direct response to T-Mobile's announcement last week that
its customers can now upgrade smartphones as often as twice a
year.
AT&T will charge customers $15 to $50 per month, depending
on the device, on top of monthly service fees under the new
offering, which does not require a long-term service contract.
By excluding upfront device fees in its plan, AT&T is hoping
to trump T-Mobile US, which still requires an upfront payment.
T-Mobile US Chief Marketing Officer Mark Sievert called the
monthly phone installments a "trick" to get more money out of
customers because it is not changing its monthly service fees.
"If you're going to charge separately for the phone like
they're doing then you need to reduce the price of the service.
Otherwise you're paying twice for the same phone," Sievert said
in an interview.
AT&T typically pays hefty upfront subsidies to phone makers
so it can offer customers device discounts and tie them into
two-year contracts. It then recoups the cost of the phone over
the span of the contract through its service fees.
AT&T and T-Mobile, which tried but failed to merge in 2011
due to regulatory opposition, are grappling to snare each
other's customers in a market where most people already have
smartphones. T-Mobile has been directly marketing against AT&T
in recent months.
Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche said in a research
note that AT&T's new option should be positive for the company.
"T-Mobile has clearly been seeing success with its version
of this plan," Fritzsche said, adding that much of T-Mobile's
success "has been at the expense of AT&T."
But since both companies will depend on resales of traded-in
devices to help recoup their costs, Citi analyst Michael Rollins
worried that they may lose money if there is a lot more
availability of second-hand phones.
"The risk to AT&T and T-Mobile US is that the continued
increase in supply for a secondary market for used devices could
reduce the resale value and increase the cost of this program to
any of the participating carriers," Rollins said.
NO UPFRONT FEE, NO SERVICE PRICE CHANGES
Customers under AT&T's new plan would not have to commit to
a service contract but would have to sign a 20-month installment
agreement. However, a customer who trades in a phone and starts
a new installment plan before 20 months would not have to make
the remaining monthly payments.
For example, an AT&T customer buying the Samsung
Electronics' Galaxy S4 would pay $32 per month for
20 months for the device along with a monthly service fee and
have the option to trade in the phone after 12 payments.
AT&T customers willing to wait two years for an upgrade can
still follow the company's traditional policy, which involves
buying the device at a sharp discount with a monthly upfront
payment in exchange for committing to a two-year contract.
In comparison, T-Mobile US does charge an upfront fee for
the device on top of $10 per month to sign up for its Jump
branded upgrade option, and installments of up to $20 per month
as well as its monthly service fee.
Smaller rival Sprint, which was recently bought by SoftBank
Corp, declined to say if it would also follow its
rivals with an upgrade policy change.
Spokesman Doug Duvall said "the driving force behind the
upgrade policy remains balancing customer wants and needs with
economic feasibility."
AT&T shares closed up 33 cents, or 0.9 percent at $35.88 on
New York Stock Exchange, where T-Mobile shares fell 97 cents, or
3.8 percent, to $24.37. Sprint shares fell 24 cents, or 3.5
percent, to $6.48, and Verizon ended up 32 cents, or 0.64
percent, at $50.28, also on NYSE.