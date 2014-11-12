版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 12日 星期三 21:43 BJT

AT&T to pause fiber investment until net neutrality rules are decided

WASHINGTON Nov 12 AT&T will pause investments to bring fiber connections to 100 cities until U.S. regulators iron out rules to regulate how Internet service providers manage their Web traffic, the company's chief executive told investors at a conference on Wednesday.

"We can't go out and invest that kind of money deploying fiber to 100 cities not knowing under what rules those investments will be governed," said Randall Stephenson.

"We think it is prudent to just pause and make sure we have line of sight and understanding as to what those rules would look like," he added. (Reporting by Marina Lopes, Editing by Franklin Paul)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐