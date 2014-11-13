UPDATE 3-AT&T to pause fiber spending on net neutrality uncertainty

(Adds Comcast CEO's comments)
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON Nov 12 AT&T Inc on Wednesday
raised pressure on the U.S. telecommunications regulator's work
on new "net neutrality" rules, saying it would stop investing in
high-speed Internet connections in 100 cities until the Web
rules were settled.
The statement from AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall
Stephenson is the first move by an Internet service provider in
response to President Barack Obama's unexpected call on the
Federal Communications Commission on Monday to regulate these
companies more like public utilities.
AT&T has been spending heavily on acquisitions and the
statement came only days after it cut its capital spending
estimate for 2015.
The industry and Republican lawmakers have protested Obama's
proposal, saying stricter Internet traffic regulations would
stifle growth and investment.
"We can't go out and invest that kind of money deploying
fiber to 100 cities not knowing under what rules those
investments will be governed," Stephenson said at an analyst
conference.
In April, AT&T said it would deploy its high-speed fiber
network in 100 cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami.
Ensuring access to quality Internet for all Americans has
been the FCC's major focus. The White House detailed Obama's
plan in a blog post on Monday, saying that, if implemented, it
"shouldn't create any new burden for Internet providers."
Telecom companies plan to fight Obama's call for
utility-style regulations in Congress and the courts.
More than three dozen congressional Republicans wrote to FCC
Chairman Tom Wheeler on Wednesday that Obama's proposed changes
were "beyond the scope of the FCC's authority."
Comcast Corp, now closing a merger deal with Time
Warner Cable Inc that would create the nation's top
cable Internet service provider, said on Wednesday the
net-neutrality uncertainty would chill investment in Web
infrastructure.
"The (regulatory) insecurity creates investment insecurity,"
Comcast CEO Brian Roberts told reporters in San Francisco. "We
will spend $20 billion in capital spending if you include Time
Warner Cable. We want to have open internet rules, but don't
want to discourage investment."
AT&T, whose $48.5 billion bid for DirecTV is under
government review, said on Friday it would also pay $1.7 billion
to acquire Mexican wireless operator Iusacell. It trimmed its
2015 capital spending outlook to $18 billion from $21 billion.
At the same conference on Wednesday, Verizon Communications
Inc CFO Fran Shammo struck a more restrained tone. She
said the FCC could restrict "paid prioritization" deals, where
content companies pay for faster downloads of some websites or
applications, without pursuing utility-style regulations.
"I think the independent agency of the FCC will make the
right decision," Shammo added.
