AT&T may buy stake in Indian telecom venture - Times of India

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
March 9 AT&T Inc is considering buying a 25 percent stake in India's Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, a telecommunications venture controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, for $3.5 billion, the Times of India newspaper reported.
Such a deal would represent the largest foreign direct investment in India and would value the company at $14 billion, the report said.
A spokesman for AT&T declined to comment on the report.
Ambani, who controls conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd , is India's richest man. The telecommunications venture aims to break even within three years of its launch, according to the report.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.