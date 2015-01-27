版本:
AT&T fourth-quarter revenue rises

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 AT&T Inc on Tuesday reported higher quarterly revenue, slightly above Wall Street forecasts.

The second-largest U.S. wireless carrier posted a net loss of $4 billion, or 77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with net income $6.9 billion, or $1.31 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, AT&T earned 55 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $34.4 billion from $33.16 billion in the year-ago quarter. Wall Street analysts, on average, expected $34.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S (Reporting by Malathi Nayak)
