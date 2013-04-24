UPDATE 3-AT&T revenue disappoints as it loses cellphone subscribers

* Reports net loss of 69,000 cellphone subscribers, adds
365,000 tablet subscribers
* Cuts capex view for 2014, 2015; keeps 2 percent revenue
growth target
* Sees weakness in enterprise customer spending
* Shares fall about 2 pct in late trade
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, April 23 AT&T Inc reported a net
loss of cellphone subscribers in the first quarter as it lost
market share to bigger rival Verizon Wireless, sending its
shares down about 2 percent.
As a result AT&T's revenue missed Wall Street expectations
as its subscriber growth was driven by tablet computer users who
pay lower monthly fees than phone users.
Since most U.S. consumers already have smartphones, the No.
2 U.S. mobile service provider and its rivals are rushing to put
wireless connections in everything from tablet computers and
consumer electronics to medical devices and home security
systems.
But while customers with devices like tablets are less
costly to attract than smartphone users, which require hefty
subsidies, tablet customers bring in less revenue, raising
analyst concerns about AT&T's prospects for top-line growth.
"It's going to take so many connected devices to make up for
losing a phone subscriber," said Nomura analyst Michael
McCormack, adding that slowing phone customer growth is also a
concern for smaller rivals such as Sprint Nextel and
T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom.
AT&T maintained its target for 2013 overall revenue growth
of 2 percent and said it still expects net additions of phone
customers for the full year due to a boost in sales in launch
quarters for popular phones like Apple Inc's iPhone.
But Susan Johnson, senior vice president for investor
relations, said other devices would be increasingly important.
"It's not just about smartphones any more," Johnson told
Reuters in an interview on Tuesday after the company's quarterly
conference call during which analysts peppered executives with
questions about the net loss of phone customers.
AT&T said it added 296,000 subscribers in the quarter,
ahead of Wall Street expectations for just over 195,000,
according to six analysts contacted by Reuters. But this
included a net addition of 365,000 subscribers using tablet
computers, implying a net loss of 69,000 higher-value phone
subscribers.
In comparison its bigger rival Verizon Wireless, a venture
of Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc,
said last week that it added 677,000 subscribers in the first
quarter.
Sprint, the No.3 U.S. mobile service provider, is scheduled
to report its quarterly earnings on Wednesday.
Nomura's McCormack said AT&T's 0.9 percent growth in average
monthly revenue per user (ARPU) missed his expectation for 1.9
percent growth.
"The concern's going to be how we should be thinking about
ARPU going forward," the analyst said.
AT&T's revenue fell to $31.36 billion from $31.82 billion in
the year-ago quarter, before the company sold its telephone
directory business. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue
of $31.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
While AT&T's wireless profitability was better than analysts
expected, McCormack said that a 29.5 percent profit margin for
its wireline business missed his expectation for 30.4 percent.
AT&T Chief Financial Officer John Stephens told analysts on
the conference call that the wireline business was hurt by weak
demand from business and customers who are slowing spending due
to concerns about the economy.
"The economy continues to be the issue," Stephens said.
AT&T's overall profit rose to $3.7 billion, or 67 cents per
share, from $3.58 billion, or 60 cents per share, in the
year-ago quarter.
It reported a wireless service margin of 43.2 percent based
on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, up from 42.3 percent in the year-ago quarter and
beating the six analysts' expectations for 42.3 percent.
On the plus side AT&T cut its capital spending target for
2014 and 2015 to $20 billion each year from its previous
expectation for $22 billion as a network upgrade it is working
on will cost less than it had previously expected.
The company kept its capital spending budget for 2013 in the
$21 billion range.
It ended the quarter with 8.7 million U-verse high-speed
Internet and television subscribers. It added 731,000 U-verse
Internet subscribers, which was a record for the company, and
232,000 U-verse TV subscribers - its strongest growth rate in
nine quarters.
AT&T shares fell about 2 percent to $38.24 in after-hours
trade from their $39 close in the regular New York Stock
Exchange session.