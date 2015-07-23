UPDATE 3-Wireless gains, managing costs helps AT&T beat profit estimates

* Q2 adj. profit $0.69 vs est. $0.63
* Adds 410,000 postpaid customers in Q2
* Shares up 2 pct in extended trading
(Adds cost controls, details on Mexico, DirecTV deal, executive
quotes, and updates stock price)
By Subrat Patnaik and Malathi Nayak
July 23 AT&T Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as it managed costs and
added wireless customers, sending its shares up 2.1 percent in
extended trading on Thursday.
The second-largest U.S. wireless carrier earned 69 cents per
share, excluding items, 6 cents above the average analyst
estimate.
"We have been focused on cost management," Chief Financial
Officer John Stephens said on a conference call with analysts.
The company's shares were trading at $34.65.
As the U.S. wireless market reaches saturation, AT&T and its
bigger rival Verizon Communications have been fighting
off smaller rivals such as T-Mobile US Inc, which has
aggressively launched promotions, cheaper price plans and
marketing campaigns to attract customers.
To unlock new revenue, AT&T has been expanding its footprint
in Mexico after buying the No.3 and No.4 wireless carriers in
that country recently.
The company is awaiting regulatory approval of its proposed
$48.5 billion acquisition of DirecTV in a bid to create
the largest U.S. pay TV company. AT&T is close to wrapping up
the deal as U.S. telecom and antitrust regulators have signaled
a green light for the merger.[ID:nL1N1012DI
Revenue in the second quarter ended June 30 rose 1.4 percent
to $33.02 billion, but missed analysts' average estimate of
$33.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AT&T said it added 410,000 postpaid subscribers who pay on a
monthly basis. Analysts on average had expected net additions of
569,000, according to market research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
It posted total wireless net additions of 2.1 million with
tablets, accounting for 600,000 net additions.
The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) was $61.26 per
postpaid phone, while analysts polled by FactSet StreetAccount
had estimated $57.07.
AT&T also said it had prepaid net additions of 331,000 in
the second quarter, while analysts had expected the company to
lose 27,000 prepaid customers.
The company has said it expects cost savings from the
DirecTV deal of at least $2.5 billion on an annual basis by the
third year after the deal closes.
On Tuesday, U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman
Tom Wheeler said he has recommended that the proposed approval
of the deal include conditions such as a requirement that AT&T
share with the FCC all traffic exchange agreements it strikes
with content and web transit companies.
Despite the deal conditions, "we feel very confident we can
make an adequate return on investment," Stephens told analysts.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and in Bengaluru and Malathi Nayak
in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel and Bernard Orr)