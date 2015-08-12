AT&T sees double-digit revenue growth

Aug 12 AT&T Inc, the No.2 U.S. telecom company, said it expected double-digit consolidated revenue growth for the rest of 2015, citing gains from its purchase of DirecTV.

AT&T, which closed the acquisition of DirecTV in July, forecast 2015 adjusted profit of $2.62-$2.68 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.60 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AT&T also said on Wednesday it expected revenues, adjusted earnings and free cash flow to increase through 2018, helped by its purchases of DirecTV and Mexican wireless properties Iusacell and Nextel Mexico.

