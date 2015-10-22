AT&T revenue rises 18.6 pct on DirecTV acquisition

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Trump's inauguration
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.
Oct 22 AT&T Inc, long the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier and since July the world's biggest pay-TV operator, reported an 18.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its DirecTV acquisition and as it added more prepaid mobile subscribers.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $3.0 billion, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.13 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, reporting its first earnings since completing its $48 billion acquisition of satellite TV operator DirecTV, said total operating revenue rose to $39.1 billion from $33.0 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 20 The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday that it would file a petition for some Boeing Co workers with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to vote on union representation.
Jan 20 Schlumberger NV reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as oil producers put more land rigs back to work in North America and prices for oilfield services recovered slightly in the region.