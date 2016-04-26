AT&T's revenue jumps 24.4 pct on DIRECTV acquisition

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 24.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue, largely helped by the acquisition of satellite TV operator DIRECTV.
Net income attributable to AT&T rose to $3.80 billion, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $3.26 billion.
On a per share basis, net income fell to 61 cents from 63 cents.
The company, which bought DIRECTV for $48.5 billion last year, said total operating revenue rose to $40.53 billion from $32.58 billion (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.