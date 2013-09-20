AT&T explores potential sale of wireless towers

EU mergers and takeovers (April 11)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Sept 20 AT&T Inc said on Friday it is exploring options to "monetize" its wireless broadcast towers but noted that its ability to reach a deal would depend on terms it is able to reach with the buyer for long-term operation of the towers.
When wireless service providers sell broadcast towers they typically lease back space from tower operators. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that AT&T had hired bankers for a sale of its towers that could fetch about $5 billion.
Potential acquirers could include Crown Castle International Corp, American Tower Corp and SBA Communications Corp.
AT&T also said it expects record third-quarter smartphone sales, driven by new marketing programs and new devices. It expects to increase its smartphone base by more than 1 million in the quarter.
However, it forecast fewer smartphone upgrades in the fourth quarter compared with the year-earlier quarter, partly due to its higher expectations for the third quarter.
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 11 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Tuesday as ballooning geopolitical concerns drove investors away from high-yielding assets. The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump was open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria, while North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the United States if provoked. Traders reacted by scurrying for safe havens, such as the U.S. dollar and gold, weighing on prices of em