AT&T sells record 10 million smartphones in Q4

Jan 8 AT&T Inc reported on Tuesday it sold more than 10 million smartphone in the fourth quarter, a record.

The total topped the previous record of 9.4 million sold in the same quarter in 2011.

The company averaged daily sales of more than 110,000 smartphones that run on Apple, Google Android and Microsoft Window operating systems, AT&T Chief Executive Ralph de la Vega said in a statement.

AT&T will announce fourth-quarter results on Jan. 24.
