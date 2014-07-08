CORRECTED-AT&T says it will be the first carrier to sell LG smartwatch

(Corrects price from $299 to $229 and removes photo)
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON, July 7 AT&T Inc said on Monday
it will be the first U.S. wireless carrier to sell LG
Electronics' smartwatch, a wrist watch that connects to Android
phones and answers voice commands, and goes on sale on July 11.
The announcement comes as demand for wearable devices
surges. Juniper Research estimates the value of the wearable
device market this year at $1.5 billion, up from $800 million in
2013.
The LG "G Watch," which was made in partnership with Google
Inc, will sell for $229 and available for pre-orders
starting July 8.
It has a 1.65 inch display screen that delivers
notifications customers receive on their Android phones and can
connect to calendars and applications.
"Because the LG G Watch works with so many of our Android
smartphones, it should be a wearable device that appeals to a
wide array of consumers," Jeff Bradley, senior vice president of
devices at AT&T, said in a statement.
"Its ability to anticipate your schedule and traveling needs
will help you plan your schedule more efficiently while
on-the-go."
The announcement also comes as rumors swirl about the
specifications on Apple Inc's smartwatch, which has yet
to be announced, but is expected as early as October.
(Reporting By Marina Lopes. Editing by Andre Grenon)