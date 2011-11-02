Judge allows Sprint suit against AT&T/T-Mobile deal

WASHINGTON Nov 2 A U.S. judge on Wednesday ruled that she would allow Sprint and C Spire Wireless to pursue part of their antitrust lawsuit against AT&T Corp's (T.N) proposed acquisition of T-Mobile USA.

AT&T and T-Mobile, a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE), had sought to dismiss the lawsuit, but U.S. District Judge Ellen Huvelle agreed to allow Sprint and C Spire to pursue their injury claims about the effect the deal would have on the market for wireless devices.

She also agreed to allow C Spire, previously known as Cellular South, to pursue injury claims about the effect the deal would have on roaming. She agreed to dismiss the remaining claims, according to the 44-page ruling.

The U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division is already challenging AT&T's proposed acquisition of T-Mobile. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky)