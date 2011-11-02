Judge allows Sprint suit against AT&T/T-Mobile deal

UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Nov 2 A U.S. judge on Wednesday ruled that she would allow Sprint and C Spire Wireless to pursue part of their antitrust lawsuit against AT&T Corp's (T.N) proposed acquisition of T-Mobile USA.
AT&T and T-Mobile, a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE), had sought to dismiss the lawsuit, but U.S. District Judge Ellen Huvelle agreed to allow Sprint and C Spire to pursue their injury claims about the effect the deal would have on the market for wireless devices.
She also agreed to allow C Spire, previously known as Cellular South, to pursue injury claims about the effect the deal would have on roaming. She agreed to dismiss the remaining claims, according to the 44-page ruling.
The U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division is already challenging AT&T's proposed acquisition of T-Mobile. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky)
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.