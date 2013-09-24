AT&T could buy wireless assets in Europe -CEO

NEW YORK, Sept 24 AT&T Inc Chief Executive
Randall Stephenson said on Tuesday that his company would buy
wireless assets in Europe if there were value opportunities.
Stephenson declined to comment on any potential deals in an
appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference. But he
said that he sees mobile broadband investment taking off in
Europe over time if regulators' spectrum policies changed.
Some analysts have speculated that AT&T could buy overseas
assets from Vodafone Group Plc which agreed to sell its
stake in U.S wireless operator Verizon Wireless to its joint
venture partner Verizon Communications Inc.