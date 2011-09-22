AT&T hopeful it can address DoJ issues on deal

BRIEF-Antero Midstream prices 6 mln common units at $33 per common unit
* Prices 6 million common units at a public offering price of $33.00 per common unit
NEW YORK, Sept 22 AT&T Inc (T.N) is still hopeful it can address the U.S. government's concerns about its proposed $39 billion purchase of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) unit T-Mobile USA, the chief executive of AT&T, Randall Stephenson, said on Thursday.
While it is preparing for a court trial starting Feb. 13 to defend the deal, AT&T is also looking to talk to the U.S. Department of Justice about a possible settlement ahead of the court date. The DoJ sued to block the deal in August.
"We do remain hopeful there may be some kind of solution that could address the DoJ concerns," Stephenson told a Goldman Sachs investor conference. "The benefits of the deal are unchanged." (Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
