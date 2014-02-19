版本:
NY state official to withdraw AT&T resolution on government surveillance

Feb 19 New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli will withdraw a shareholder resolution at AT&T Inc after the telecommunications company released new details of government interest in its customers' information, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under pressure from DiNapoli and other shareholder activists, AT&T and rival Verizon Communications Inc had agreed to disclose more about government surveillance. DiNapoli had said he might still seek a vote by AT&T shareholders on the issue this spring if the company did not disclose enough details.
