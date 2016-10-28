Hurdles will slow timing of AT&T M&A bond offering

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (IFR) - AT&T is unlikely to rush to sell an
expected US$30bn bond to fund its acquisition of Time Warner
with analysts giving the M&A only a 50% chance of getting the
green light from regulators, said bankers.
The wireless giant has a US$40bn bridge loan in place from
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan to help finance the
US$85.4bn acquisition - about three-quarters of which is
expected to be taken out in the US investment-grade bond market.
With primary markets on fire in recent years, companies have
taken out the bridge loan with a bond issue within months of
announcing an acquisition.
But AT&T is expected to bide its time as its deal may face
pushback from US regulators who have been taking a tougher
stance on tie-ups deemed to be anti-competitive.
"The merger may ultimately not be approved," said
CreditSights analysts.
"We feel the odds are around 50/50 at this stage."
The purchase of Time Warner would give AT&T control of cable
TV channels HBO and CNN and film studio Warner Bros - which is
expected to raise red flags with the regulators.
"The primary concern is that AT&T could either restrict
access to some of Time Warner's content or that it could charge
excessive amounts to other distributors," GimmeCredit analysts
said.
"That would eventually result in higher prices for
consumers, and form the basis for rejection."
Similar concerns raised by the Department of Justice and US
Treasury led to many large M&A deals like Office Depot-Staples,
Baker Hughes-Halliburton, Allergan-Pfizer, and Norfolk
Southern-Canadian Pacific Railways, to fall apart this year.
TRICKY BUSINESS
Against this background, AT&T may prefer to not rush to sell
debt it may not ultimately need, said bankers.
"There is no reason for them to finance the M&A early given
the ambiguity around the deal," one senior banker
not directly involved in the situation told IFR.
A banking source close to the AT&T deal told IFR that more
certainty on regulatory approval would be needed before the bond
financing could be launched.
"As is the case for most investment grade bridges, issuers
typically tap the bond market once there is regulatory approval
or confidence that it will be forthcoming," the source said.
This thought process may be behind why AT&T has taken a
18-month bridge loan - slightly longer than the more usual
12-month period for such facilities.
"Broadly speaking, CFOs may be more comfortable doing the
bond financing for an acquisition when there is at least a 90%
probability of getting regulatory approval," another senior
banker told IFR.
" does not seem to be the case at the moment."
In any case, doing the deal now, rather than wait until
early 2017, could be more expensive for AT&T.
Some buyside participants also said a large deal from AT&T -
which has issued US$10bn this year in US dollar bonds and sold a
US$17.5bn issue financing its acquisition of DirecTV in 2015 -
would have to be priced with enough premium to interest
investors who may be full up on the name.
"Investors are still trying to digest AT&T paper," said Matt
Brill, senior portfolio manager at Invesco.
"There's pressure on AT&T across the curve and the whole
telecom sector in general."
AT&T's funded debt balance could exceed US$170bn following
the transaction close and average annual maturities will be
greater than US$9bn starting in 2018, Moody's said.
The rating agency said many fixed income investors have
limited capacity to buy more AT&T debt.
"The fixed income market's capacity will be further stressed
following the acquisition of Time Warner, and possibly more so
if AT&T's ratings are downgraded," it warned, as it placed the
company's Baa1 ratings on watch for downgrade - likely limited
to one notch.
Some bankers said AT&T could still come to the bond market
later this year, or early next to refinance existing bonds.
"They could still do a deal under the guise of general
corporate purposes later this year but it may not be as large as
US$30bn," one of the bankers said.
AT&T, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan declined
to comment on the timing of the bond. Time Warner did not
immediately respond to emails and calls.
