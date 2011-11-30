UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC to let AT&T pull merger application

* AT&T will be allowed to refile application, FCC says
* FCC releases staff report on proposed deal
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 U.S. communications
regulators released a staff report criticizing AT&T Inc's
$39 billion plan to purchase T-Mobile USA, even though they
agreed on Tuesday to let the companies withdraw their request
for approval.
AT&T and T-Mobile USA owner Deutsche Telekom AG
said last week they wanted to withdraw their application with
the Federal Communications Commission to focus on defending the
transaction from an antitrust lawsuit brought by the U.S.
Justice Department.
The FCC released on Tuesday an FCC staff report that found
the touted benefits of the transaction do not outweigh the
competitive disadvantages.
FCC officials cited staff findings that the deal would
significantly diminish competition and lead to massive job
losses.
The staff report also concluded the merger would not result
in significantly more build-out of next generation 4G wireless
service than would occur absent the transaction.
AT&T called the FCC's decision to release the report
"troubling."
"It is simply a staff draft that raises questions of fact
that were to be addressed in an administrative hearing, a
hearing which will not now take place," said Jim Cicconi,
AT&T's senior executive vice president of external and
legislative affairs.
He added the report had not been made available to AT&T
prior to the public release.
"We have had no opportunity to address or rebut its claims,
which makes its release all the more improper," he said.
AT&T has argued the deal will accelerate its expansion of
high-speed wireless service to nearly all Americans and create
jobs.
An antitrust expert with telecommunications experience
expected the report would be troubling for AT&T during its
court battle.
Public interest groups had urged the FCC to release the
report, saying it likely came to conclusions AT&T would rather
have kept quiet.
The FCC said the companies were free to come back to the
commission with a new application.
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said the agency's review
has been focused on "fostering a competitive market that drives
innovation, promotes investment, encourages job creation and
protects consumers.
"These goals will remain the focus if any future merger
application is filed," he added.
The Justice Department went to court in August to oppose
AT&T's takeover of T-Mobile on antitrust grounds. A trial in
that case is due to begin on Feb. 13.