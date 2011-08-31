AT&T, T-Mobile deal raises concerns, FCC chief says

WASHINGTON Aug 31 The combination of AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile (DTEGn.DE) raises serious concerns, according to data the agency has gathered, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Julius Genachowski said on Wednesday.

"Although our process is not complete, the record before this agency also raises serious concerns about the impact of the proposed transaction on competition," Genachowski said in a statement following the Justice Department's decision to file a lawsuit to block the deal. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky. Editing by Robert MacMillan)