US FCC to let AT&T pull merger application-report

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 29 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission planned to approve AT&T Inc's (T.N) request to withdraw its application for approval of its acquisition of T-Mobile USA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
AT&T and T-Mobile USA owner Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) said last week they wanted to withdraw their application with the FCC to focus on defending their $39 billion deal from a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department. (Reporting by Jasmin Melvin)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.