FCC okays AT&T spectrum transfer to T-Mobile USA

NEW YORK, April 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2
U.S. mobile service provider, has received regulatory approval
for its plan to give T-Mobile USA a big chunk of spectrum as
part of its break-up offering in compensation for the failure of
their efforts to merge.
AT&T was left with an obligation to give wireless air waves
and $3 billion cash to Deutsche Telekom AG unit
T-Mobile USA after AT&T's $39 billion plan to buy its smaller
rival failed late last year due to strong regulatory opposition.
The Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday that
it approved of AT&T's transfer of spectrum to T-Mobile USA, the
No. 4 U.S. mobile service provider.
T-Mobile USA plans to use the spectrum to help it upgrade
its network for higher-speed data services. T-Mobile USA has
committed to spend $4 billion on improving its network and
deploying new technology in 2013.