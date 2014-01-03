AT&T offers T-Mobile users up to $450 credit to switch service

NEW YORK Jan 3 AT&T Inc on Friday offered customers of No. 4 U.S. mobile provider T-Mobile US Inc a $200 credit to switch to its service on top of a phone trade-in that could be worth another $250, amping up competition between the two rivals.

AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile provider, announced the promotion after T-Mobile spent months appealing to AT&T customers and in anticipation of a new competitive offer expected from the smaller company next week.