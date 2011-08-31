US files to block AT&T purchase of T-Mobile-source

WASHINGTON Aug 31 The Obama administration on Wednesday filed to block AT&T's (T.N) proposed acquisition of wireless rival T-Mobile USA (DTEGn.DE) because of anticompetitive concerns, two sources familiar with the matter said.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment as did a spokesman for AT&T.

Blocking the combination on antitrust grounds would be a big blow to the telecommunication giant's expansion plans. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky. Editing by Robert MacMillan)