US judge sets Feb. 13 trial date for AT&T antitrust case

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 A U.S. judge set an early trial date, Feb. 13, over whether AT&T Inc (T.N) can buy rival T-Mobile (DTEGn.DE) despite competitive concerns raised in a lawsuit by the Obama administration's Justice Department.

The government wanted a trial starting on March 19 while AT&T sought a sooner date, Jan. 16. With a longer path to trial, the companies could find it difficult to hold the deal together and Wall Street investors' patience could wane.

Judge Ellen Huvelle set the Feb. 13 trial during a brief hearing, which was held in the ceremonial courtroom in the federal courthouse, a space usually reserved for special cases or occasions. It was needed, however, to accommodate the large legal teams involved in the case.

The case is USA v. AT&T, T-Mobile USA Inc and Deutsche Telekom AG, No. 11-cv-1560, in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. (Reporting by Jasmin Melvin and Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)