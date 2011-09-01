AT&T judge known for speed, no-nonsense style

* Judge in AT&T case has overseen vast mix of cases
* Harsh words for government in Guantanamo, SEC cases
* No stranger to antitrust cases
By Carlyn Kolker
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Timing will be everything in
AT&T's court battle with the U.S. government, and the judge
overseeing the case has a reputation for speedy rulings and
decisions that pack a punch.
U.S. District Judge Ellen Segal Huvelle in Washington,
D.C., was selected at random to preside over the Justice
Department's case against AT&T, one of the biggest antitrust
court battles in years. [ID:nN1E77U1HR]
AT&T Inc (T.N) has asked for an expedited hearing in the
lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday and challenges the
proposed $39 billion purchase of Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE)
T-Mobile USA. Months or years of uncertainty could force the
deal to collapse, legal analysts say.
Several lawyers who have argued cases before Huvelle say
she addresses issues swiftly, and comes to hearings well
prepared.
Huvelle has presided over securities litigation, employment
discrimination cases, unlawful imprisonment cases brought by
detainees at Guantanamo Bay, and criminal cases stemming from
the probe of lobbyist Jack Abramoff.
"We get a great big variety of cases here," Huvelle said in
a brief telephone interview with Reuters on Thursday.
Huvelle has handled about 20 antitrust-related cases,
according to Monitor Suite, a data division of Thomson
Reuters.
Among these, the Justice Department's 2001 case challenging
SunGard Data System's acquisition of Comdisco was the most
"extraordinary," Huvelle said.
Because Comdisco was facing bankruptcy in a parallel case,
Huvelle was forced to rule in two-months time. She decided the
deal could go through, delivering a rebuke to the Justice
Department.
In pretrial proceedings in the government's antitrust
challenge to EchoStar Communication's proposed merger with
rival satellite firm Hughes Electronic Corp's DirecTV in 2002,
she criticized the way the companies responded to regulators,
calling them "sluggish."
Huvelle declined to talk about the AT&T matter, as it is a
pending case. But she seemed to relish her position as a
federal judge.
"The pay isn't very good," said Huvelle. "The pace is
wonderful. And I get to try to figure out what's reasonable and
what's right under the law."
CLINTON APPOINTEE
Huvelle was appointed to the federal bench in 1999 by then
President Bill Clinton, and previously served as a trial judge
in Washington D.C. Superior Court. Before that, she was a
litigator at the prestigious law firm Williams & Connolly,
handling civil litigation, tax fraud and other cases.
Last year, she grabbed headlines by initially refusing to
approve a $75 million settlement between the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission and Citigroup Inc (C.N) over the bank's
disclosure of losses on subprime mortgages.
At a hearing she told a lawyer for the SEC that aspects of
the proposed settlement were "unimpressive," "flawed" and
"totally unsatisfactory."
She also took a Citi lawyer to task over the bank's
disclosures.
In another case, Huvelle had harsh words for the Obama
administration over the treatment of Guantanamo detainee
Mohammed Jawad. Huvelle determined that much of the
government's evidence had been obtained through torture.
"Enough has been imposed on this young man," Huvelle said
in a July 2009 court hearing in which she ordered the
government to release the detainee, who had been imprisoned for
more than six years.
'PRAGMATIC AND SENSITIVE'
In sentencing former Republican U.S. Representative Bob Ney
of Ohio in a corruption case, Huvelle meted out a punishment
that was longer than both prosecutors and the defendant had
requested.
"She can be firm in her treatment of those found guilty and
who plead guilty," said Ney's attorney, Mark Tuohey. "But she
took a pragmatic and sensitive approach."
Huvelle's recommendation that Ney serve time in a prison
alcohol treatment program, "saved his life," said Tuohey.
"You know where you stand with her, and she doesn't waste
time," said James Klimaski, a Washington-based lawyer who has
appeared before Huvelle in more than a dozen civil liberties
and employment matters.
Some judges can take months to rule on a simple motion,
Klimaski said. But in Huvelle's court, he said, "if you file a
motion you are going to get an opinion in a couple of weeks."
