Expert to resolve discovery disputes in AT&T case

WASHINGTON Oct 6 A prominent dispute
resolution expert has been picked to sort out any problems over
evidence in the Obama administration's antitrust lawsuit to
block AT&T Inc's (T.N) purchase of wireless rival T-Mobile
USA.
Richard Levie, a former District of Columbia Superior Court
judge and a long-time mediator and arbitrator, was jointly
picked to serve as the so-called special master by the Justice
Department and the companies, according to a court filing made
on Thursday.
He will resolve any disputes related to turning over
information between the parties, including claims of privilege,
motions to compel and expert information, according to the
filing.
On Aug. 31, the Obama administration's Justice Department
sued to block AT&T's acquisition of T-Mobile, which is owned by
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE), over concerns that it would
squelch competition and innovation as well as lead to higher
prices.
AT&T and T-Mobile have sought to address the government's
concerns and negotiate a settlement in which the deal could be
completed.
