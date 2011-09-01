White House says played no role in AT&T decision

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 The White House had no role in the U.S. Justice Department's decision to sue to block AT&T Inc's (T.N) $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"The decision was made by the Justice Department. It's a law enforcement action," said White House spokesman Jay Carney. "The White House did not have a role in making the decision."

Asked whether AT&T lobbyist Jim Cicconi had been to the White House on Thursday, Carney said he was not aware he had.

The surprise move announced on Wednesday was the biggest antitrust challenge yet by the Obama administration and would, if successful, end AT&T's move to unseat Verizon Wireless as the No. 1 U.S. mobile carrier. [ID:nN1E77U1HR] (Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Todd Eastham)